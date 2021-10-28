Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BYND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.78.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $95.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.03 and its 200 day moving average is $125.73. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 7.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 13.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

