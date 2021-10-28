Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $96.00, but opened at $93.48. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $94.83, with a volume of 26,464 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

