Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Shares of Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) traded up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.16. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.94.

Bilfinger Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFLBY)

Bilfinger SE engages in the provision of industrial services. The firm also offers engineering and services to customers in the process industry. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering and Technologies; Engineering and Maintenance International; and Technologies. The Engineering and Technologies segment offers engineering services and technical solutions.

