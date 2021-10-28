BinaryX Price Hits $120.85 on Top Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for $120.85 or 0.00197717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $244.46 million and approximately $29.88 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BinaryX has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001501 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006176 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.32 or 0.00618984 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

