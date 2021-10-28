BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De Sells 2,371 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $105,794.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,221 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $48,803.37.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Greef Roderick De sold 689 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $29,709.68.

On Thursday, August 19th, Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $541,440.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $537,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $48.50 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $60.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 808.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 72.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 219,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 92,132 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 306,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLFS. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

