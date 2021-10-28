Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Receives $11.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIRDF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bird Construction in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $8.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $8.47.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

