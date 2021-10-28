Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Tops $38.26 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for about $38.26 or 0.00062125 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $436.78 million and approximately $43.90 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,100 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

