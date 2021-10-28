BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will post $298.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.16 million and the highest is $304.80 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $197.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.16. The stock had a trading volume of 306,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,777. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.50 million, a PE ratio of -33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $945,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,907,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

