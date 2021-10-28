BlackRock Inc. Acquires 829,123 Shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 259.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829,123 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.54% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $21,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter worth $164,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the second quarter worth $195,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $369.95 million, a P/E ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 15.62 and a quick ratio of 14.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $31.29.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 63.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%.

In other ClearPoint Neuro news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 9,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $173,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About ClearPoint Neuro

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

