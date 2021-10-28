BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,899,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 101,087 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Luna Innovations worth $20,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUNA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 29.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 181,578 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 805.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 164,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,873 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 45,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at $310,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.14 and a beta of 1.02. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

