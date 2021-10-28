BlackRock Inc. Has $19.79 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $19,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 131.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,171 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,535,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,712,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 838,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,033,000 after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of IEUR opened at $58.67 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $60.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.