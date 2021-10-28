BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 241.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,140,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,586,527 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.06% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals worth $20,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $306.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.77. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

