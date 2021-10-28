BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,697,932 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.92% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $21,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HMY. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 516.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,446,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,127,516 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $26,214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 2,035.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,143,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after buying an additional 4,902,785 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.4% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 20,156,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,182,000 after buying an additional 2,535,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,453,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,030,000 after buying an additional 2,078,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price objective for the company.

HMY opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.92.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.0189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

