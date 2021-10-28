BlackRock Inc. Invests $20.66 Million in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 579,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,657,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

ALKT stock opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 million. Analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 23,727 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $647,984.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $685,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,581 over the last ninety days.

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.