BlackRock Inc. Invests $21.33 Million in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 682,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $281,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 30,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $768,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,087 shares of company stock worth $2,254,877 over the last 90 days.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

