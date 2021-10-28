BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,878 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $20,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 26,177 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $680,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $531.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.53 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CASA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casa Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $453,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

