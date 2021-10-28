BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Laurence Fink Sells 22,247 Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BLK opened at $917.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $139.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $895.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $871.05. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.90 and a 1 year high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $952.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 304.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3,663.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 29.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 60,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

