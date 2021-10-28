BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $35,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $958,000. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $2,830,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 167.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $952.93.

BlackRock stock traded up $14.95 on Thursday, reaching $932.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $141.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $895.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $871.05. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.90 and a twelve month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.