BlackRock Inc. Sells 37,420 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 973,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,420 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CNB Financial worth $22,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

CNB Financial stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CNB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $420.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Research analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

