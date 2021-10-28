BlackRock Inc. Takes $20.81 Million Position in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,334,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,807,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.25% of Vine Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Vine Energy during the second quarter worth $178,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Vine Energy during the second quarter worth $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Vine Energy during the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vine Energy during the second quarter worth $317,000.

Shares of VEI opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. Vine Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEI. Zacks Investment Research raised Vine Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Vine Energy Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

