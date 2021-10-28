BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,996,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,037 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.98% of Radiant Logistics worth $20,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 452,202 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 650,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 69,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 76,439 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 476,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.43 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $320.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $257.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

In other Radiant Logistics news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $117,692.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

