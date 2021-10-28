BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) PT Lowered to $14.25

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.50 to $14.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.15.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $819.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.25 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 83.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

