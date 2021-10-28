Blackstone Inc Acquires New Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 416,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVMD. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVMD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.59. 516,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,718. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

