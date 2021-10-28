Blackstone Inc Acquires Shares of 1,500,000 Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,670,000. Blackstone Inc owned 6.59% of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEGA. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,890,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,912,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 5,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,397. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

