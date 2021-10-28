Bloom Energy (BE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Bloom Energy to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $44.95.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $104,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,206 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

