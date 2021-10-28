Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 365.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IPOD opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $18.31.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

