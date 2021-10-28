Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CIM opened at $15.57 on Thursday. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The firm had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 90.41%.

CIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

