Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 8,720 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

GS stock opened at $411.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $399.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.16. The company has a market capitalization of $138.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.