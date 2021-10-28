BMO Capital Markets Raises Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $108.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

BG stock opened at $90.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. Bunge has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.10.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

