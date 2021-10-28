BMO Capital Markets Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $220.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.84.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $216.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 168.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.62. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $93.49 and a 1-year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,695 shares of company stock worth $9,147,907. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Capital International Investors grew its position in Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after buying an additional 962,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,911,000 after buying an additional 723,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 568,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 772.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,279,000 after purchasing an additional 427,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

