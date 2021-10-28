Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BOOT traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,608. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Boot Barn has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 2.95.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $308,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boot Barn stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Boot Barn worth $18,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

