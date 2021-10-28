Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

BSX stock opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 452,622 shares of company stock worth $19,821,545. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

