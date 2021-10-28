Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.52.

Shares of BSX opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $144,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 452,622 shares of company stock valued at $19,821,545. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

