BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) is Opaleye Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Opaleye Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 517,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,617 shares during the quarter. BridgeBio Pharma accounts for about 5.2% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $31,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6,125.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 440,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,859,000 after purchasing an additional 433,525 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 28.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth $3,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,012. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.79.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The firm had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBIO. Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

