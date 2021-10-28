Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Brigham Minerals worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 145,695 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

NYSE MNRL opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $23.47.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.85 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. Research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 736.84%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

