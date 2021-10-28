Brilliant Earth Group Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire on November 2nd (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group’s (NASDAQ:BRLT) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 2nd. Brilliant Earth Group had issued 8,333,333 shares in its initial public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $99,999,996 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During Brilliant Earth Group’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of BRLT opened at $11.57 on Thursday. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $18.23.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

