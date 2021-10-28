Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.55 Billion

Brokerages expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to post sales of $11.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.50 billion and the highest is $11.60 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $10.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $46.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.25 billion to $46.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $48.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.18 billion to $49.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,744,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,667,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $125.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after buying an additional 8,919,562 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $354,350,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,600 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,292 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

