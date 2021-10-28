Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.32. 569,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,667,123. The stock has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

