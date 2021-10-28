Brokerages Anticipate Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ASO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

