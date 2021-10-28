Brokerages Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.41 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce sales of $4.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.44 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $17.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $17.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.95 billion to $18.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.90. 4,583,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,732. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.19. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

