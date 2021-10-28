Brokerages Anticipate Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to Post $0.46 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Griffon reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $646.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.85 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE GFF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.13. 16 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,200. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Griffon during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Griffon by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

