Brokerages Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,706,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 346,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 211,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.40. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $22.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 61.84%.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

