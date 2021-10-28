Brokerages Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.74. Preferred Bank posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 53,821 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 303,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFBC opened at $67.03 on Monday. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $71.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.