Brokerages Anticipate Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.47. Thomson Reuters also reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $119.82. 14,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,960. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $77.10 and a one year high of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

