Brokerages Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.59. US Foods posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 246.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in US Foods by 307.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.