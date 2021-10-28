Brokerages Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $817.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to announce $817.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $795.93 million and the highest is $835.00 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $759.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.27 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ATR. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

NYSE:ATR traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $125.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,593. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in AptarGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

