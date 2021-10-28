Brokerages Expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $999.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will report $999.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $999.30 million and the highest is $1.00 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $809.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 164,109 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 154,095 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,491.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 119,504 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $81.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,305. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.02. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $86.45.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.