Brokerages Expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.29 Million

Brokerages expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to announce sales of $247.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.00 million and the lowest is $240.08 million. Gentherm reported sales of $259.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THRM. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THRM stock traded down $12.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.40. 891,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,731. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.84.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

