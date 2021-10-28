Brokerages Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.74. NETGEAR posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $890,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $104,438.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,496 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,392,000 after acquiring an additional 68,235 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 22.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,369,000 after acquiring an additional 473,587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NETGEAR by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,502 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 17.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,155,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after acquiring an additional 169,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares during the period.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $27.95 on Monday. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

