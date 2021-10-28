Brokerages Expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 73.38% and a negative net margin of 93.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

QUIK opened at $5.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $36,644.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,370 shares of company stock valued at $43,912 over the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QuickLogic by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 23.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

